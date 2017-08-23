August 23, 2017
GOOD GOING, DONALD:
US, citing human rights, cuts some Egypt aid (Nicole Gaouette, 8/23/17, CNN)
The US has decided to deny Egypt almost $100 million in aid and hold back another $195 million until it sees improvements in Cairo's track record on human rights and democracy. [...]Washington has given Cairo nearly $80 billion in military and economic assistance over the past 30 years and will continue to support Egypt in defeating extremists, fighting terrorism and bolstering its economy, the official said.
They should obviously get nothing until they restore democracy and allow the new Brotherhood government to purge the military and judiciary.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 23, 2017 3:25 PM