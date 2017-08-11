August 11, 2017
FREEDOM FROM VOTER RETALIATION:
Freedom Caucus leader is flirting with saving Obamacare (Tara Golshan and Dylan Scott, Aug 11, 2017, Vox)
Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Mark Meadows has started negotiating a deal with a top House moderate, Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-NJ), which would work to stabilize Obamacare's individual markets, funding key payments to insurers while giving states more flexibility for their own health care programs.[...]The outline of the emerging deal is pretty simple, per the aide:* Congress would authorize cost-sharing reduction payments, which compensate insurers for providing discounts on out-of-pocket costs for lower-income customers.* In exchange, states would be given more flexibility under an existing Obamacare waiver program to pursue their own health care policies.
