FREEDOM FROM VOTER RETALIATION:

Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Mark Meadows has started negotiating a deal with a top House moderate, Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-NJ), which would work to stabilize Obamacare's individual markets, funding key payments to insurers while giving states more flexibility for their own health care programs.

[...]





The outline of the emerging deal is pretty simple, per the aide:





* Congress would authorize cost-sharing reduction payments, which compensate insurers for providing discounts on out-of-pocket costs for lower-income customers.





* In exchange, states would be given more flexibility under an existing Obamacare waiver program to pursue their own health care policies.