FAKE NEWS!:

Key Findings:





Trump's base of support has shrunk from 35.3% of voters who have a "strongly favorable" view of him in April to only 28.6% today. Notably, much of that erosion is among Republicans: Strongly favorable views among GOP voters dropped from 54.1% to 44.9%, while unfavorable views increased from 20.5% to 27.9%.





KEY POINT: Trump's base is shrinking. He cannot take continued GOP support for granted in swing states.

Nearly half of voters (48.3%) believe Trump lies intentionally to mislead people, up from 43.4% in April. [...]

In April, one third of voters (33.8%) said President Trump had been successful, 35.8% said unsuccessful, and 30.6% said it was too soon to tell. Now, 27.4% say he has been successful, 44.9% say unsuccessful, and 27.7% say it is too soon to tell.