August 8, 2017
DON'T COME KNOCKIN' IF THE PRAM IS ROCKIN':
Source: Trump Is Upset With New Book About Bannon's Role On Campaign (Alex Pfeiffer, 8/07/17, Daily Caller)
A source who spoke with the president recently told TheDC that Trump complained about the new book as well as the cover of a November copy of Forbes that claimed Jared Kushner was the campaign's mastermind. "I hate it when people take credit for an election I won," Trump said, according to the source.
