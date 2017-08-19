August 19, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Trump gets rid of Stephen Bannon, a top proponent of his nationalist agenda (Ashley Parker, Philip Rucker, Robert Costa and Damian Paletta August 18, 2017, Washington Post)
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, said in a Friday afternoon statement to reporters: "White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best."
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis travels to the Middle East and eastern Europe next week to play the increasingly familiar role of reassuring allies that the United States is committed to them despite mixed messages from President Donald Trump.Mattis will visit Jordan, Turkey, and Ukraine to address concerns about the fight against Islamic State and give a message that Washington will not tolerate Russia's annexation of eastern Ukraine.The informal portfolio of soothing traditional U.S. friends upset by Trump's often sharp comments and tweets on foreign policy is one that the retired Marine general is becoming used to.
Comic gold.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 19, 2017 7:45 AM