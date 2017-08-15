DONALD WHO?:

Bowing to pressure from right and left, President Donald Trump condemned white supremacist groups by name on Monday, declaring "racism is evil" after two days of public equivocation and internal White House debate over the deadly race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia. [...]





Several of Trump's senior advisers, including new chief of staff John Kelly, had urged him to make a more specific condemnation, warning that the negative story would not go away and that the rising tide of criticism from fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill could endanger his legislative agenda, according to two White House officials.





The outside advisers and officials demanded anonymity to discuss private conversations.





Aides were dispatched to Sunday talk shows but struggled to explain the president's position. A stronger statement was released -- but attributed only to an unnamed spokesperson.





Tougher condemnations began Sunday night with Vice President Mike Pence, traveling in South America, declaring that "these dangerous fringe groups have no place in American public life."





On Monday, Trump had planned to interrupt his 17-day working vacation at his New Jersey golf club to travel to Washington for an announcement he hoped would showcase some tough talk on China's trade practices.





But by the time he arrived at midmorning, it was clear all other messages would be drowned out until he said more about Charlottesville.