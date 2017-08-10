DONALD WHO?:

Speculation about Vice President Mike Pence's political aspirations will likely get another jolt next week as he heads off for a high-profile trip to Latin America.





The State Department requested "nearly 700" visas for the security and protocol teams traveling in advance to one Latin American country alone to prepare for Pence's arrival, said a diplomatic source. (Like most others who spoke to Newsweek on the matter, the person asked for anonymity because such details are normally very closely held.)





He and others with long experience in preparing for diplomatic trips say they have never seen numbers like that and couldn't understand the unprecedented visa requests. The diplomatic source called it a "curious" number that dwarfed even the advance teams for President Barack Obama's trip to Brazil, Chile and El Salvador combined in 2011.