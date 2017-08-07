August 7, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Renault forms new joint venture company in Iran (Reuters, 8/07/17)
French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) said on Monday it had signed a new joint venture deal in Iran following an initial partnership agreement struck last year, which Renault said would boost its growth in the country.Western companies, including Renault and French rival PSA (PEUP.PA), returned to do business in Iran last year after an international deal to lift sanctions in return for curbs on Tehran's nuclear activities.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 7, 2017 6:23 AM