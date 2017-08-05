August 5, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Republican Shadow Campaign for 2020 Takes Shape as Trump Doubts Grow (JONATHAN MARTIN and ALEXANDER BURNS, AUGUST 5, 2017, NY Tiimes)
Senators Tom Cotton and Ben Sasse have already been to Iowa this year, Gov. John Kasich is eyeing a return visit to New Hampshire, and Mike Pence's schedule is so full of political events that Republicans joke that he is acting more like a second-term vice president hoping to clear the field than a No. 2 sworn in a little over six months ago.President Trump's first term is ostensibly just warming up, but luminaries in his own party have begun what amounts to a shadow campaign for 2020 -- as if the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue weren't involved.
Given the unlikelihood of Donald finishing a full term, Mr. Pence is in pole position. Were he to name Ms Haley vp the succession would be settled for a generation.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 5, 2017 1:01 PM