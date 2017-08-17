DONALD HAS NO CHILDREN:

There are multiple problems with this story. First, it's false. There's no evidence Pershing did such a thing. In fact, he got the history exactly backwards. Pershing worked hard to avoid inflaming religious fanaticism and worked hard to avoid unnecessary loss of life. For example, read this excerpt from a letter Pershing wrote to the insurgents. The language comes from his own memoir:





I write you this letter because I am sorry to know that you and your people refuse to do what the government has ordered. You do not give up your arms. Soldiers were sent to Taglibi so that you could come into camp and turn in your guns. When the soldiers went to camp a Taglibi, your Moros fired into camp and tried to kill the soldiers. Then the soldiers had to shoot all Moros who fired upon them. When the soldiers marched through the country, the Moros again shot at them, so the soldiers had to kill several others. I am sorry the soldiers had to kill any Moros. All Moros are the same to me as my children and no father wants to kill his own children.





Those are not the words of a man who commits a religious war crime. A comprehensive report over at Snopes contains a number of other, similar reports in Pershing's own words. Simply put, Trump libeled an American hero, the man who led American troops through the crucible of the First World War. The president who relentlessly attacks "fake news" keeps advancing "fake history."





Trump isn't just spreading falsehoods, he's doing so in a context that puts a presidential stamp of approval on war crimes. Even worse, he's doing it in direct defiance of the warrior ethos of the American military. There is no possible way that any of Trump's generals would approve of this sentiment. I've never met an American officer who would carry out an order to commit an atrocity like this.