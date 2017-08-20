An hour and a half before the Mets' 5-3 loss to the Yankees on Wednesday night, catcher Travis d'Arnaud was told he was needed to switch positions because of an emergency. This surely came as a surprise to d'Arnaud; in his 11 years of professional baseball, he has been exclusively a catcher, save for a two-game cameo at first base five years ago in the minor leagues.





But with second baseman Jose Reyes and third baseman Wilmer Flores both scratched from Wednesday's lineup during batting practice because of sore ribs, the Mets needed d'Arnaud to handle something altogether different: He was told he would be starting at third, where he would be in the unfamiliar position of staring in at batters instead of crouching behind them.





"I was fired up," d'Arnaud said.





What he was not, understandably, was prepared. So d'Arnaud sent David Wright, the team's oft-injured third baseman, who has been rehabbing in Florida, a text message asking if he could use a glove Wright had left behind in the Mets' clubhouse. And -- oh by the way -- if he had any advice.





"Use it well," Wright wrote back. "Dive for everything. Stay low."



