DADDY, WHERE DO TROLL TALKING POINTS COME FROM?:

Russia's army of media influencers, social media bots and trolls has increasingly amplified alt-right and far-right narratives in the United States since the 2016 presidential election.





Russia's efforts to push propaganda and disinformation, experts say, are nothing new and extend beyond the U.S. to nations in Europe. But they have seemed to evolve in recent months, increasingly infiltrating and engaging with alt-right and far-right Americans online.





Moscow's aim is widely viewed as exploiting divides and sowing distrust of democratic institutions, the latter a conclusion reached by the U.S. intelligence community in its initial investigation of Russia's interference in the presidential election, including overt efforts to push propaganda.





"Promoting content that is divisive - that is the ultimate goal here," said Lee Foster, manager of information operations analysis at FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence.





"It's the same in Europe, but the specific themes change," Foster said. "There, one of the most prominent themes is migration and the refugee crisis."





In some cases, it is pro-Russia personalities, trolls or automated accounts magnifying right-wing messages. [...]





In other cases, pro-Russian personalities and accounts will push narratives to their targeted audience, attempting to get American influencers to pick up a certain storyline.





Such was the case during 2016 presidential election campaign, noted Foster, when accounts tweeted content copied from the WikiLeaks dumps of Democratic officials' emails.





"Up through the election, it was heavily anti-Clinton and steadily increased in the promotion of pro-Trump material," Foster said. "It moved into this pro-Trump realm." He noted that while these accounts continue to push anti-Democratic messaging, the balance has shifted toward pro-right-wing messages.