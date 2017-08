COME BACK, BARRY!:



US-led coalition raids on Raqqa in northern Syria have killed 29 civilians over the past 24 hours as American-backed forces battle the Islamic State group, a monitor said Tuesday.





A better leader would leave it to the Russians and Alawites to kill civilians. Of course, for Donald, the only good Muslim is a dead one anyway.



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 8, 2017 6:41 PM

