COLOR US SKEPTICAL:





Arguments that cite innate biological differences between the minds of men and women are incorrect, and they're not an acceptable part of a public discourse about gender.





So I get that we're all supposed to consider gender just a choice nowadays, but it's worth noting that it takes pretty radical surgery and chemical treatments to make it so that folks can even pretend to change.





How likely is it that our mental processes are identical if our physical forms aren't?





And did 6000 years of evolution really render the two genders indistinguishable?



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 9, 2017 8:07 AM

