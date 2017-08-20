August 20, 2017

CIRCLING THE DRAIN:

Trump's Approval Rating Stands Below 40 Percent in Three Key Midwest States (MARK MURRAY, 8/20/17, Meet the Press)

President Donald Trump's job approval rating in three key states that helped propel him to the White House -- Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- stands below 40 percent, according to a trio of NBC News/Marist polls. [...]

In all three states, more than six in 10 voters say Trump's conduct as president has embarrassed them, compared to just a quarter who have said it's made them proud.

