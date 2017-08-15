August 15, 2017
BOY, GENERAL KELLY FEELS NO LOYALTY TO THIS KLOWN:
Trump Says 'Two Sides' Share Blame for Charlottesville Rally Violence (ANDREW RAFFERTY, MARIANNA SOTOMAYOR and DANIEL ARKIN, 8/15/17, NBC News)
A senior White House official told NBC News Tuesday that President Trump wasn't supposed to answer any questions Monday. His team went into the event with the understanding that they would discuss infrastructure only and the president would take no questions.But once in front of reporters, the president "went rogue," the official said, and members of the team were stunned by the president's actions.
How Trump aides watched the news conference (Elizabeth Landers, 8/15/17, CNN)
Nascent chief of staff John Kelly watched his new boss from high, blue curtains that were set up to the left of the President's podium. His face was stern as he watched the 15 or so minutes of back and forth with reporters, and crossed and uncrossed his arms as he listened; he occasionally peeked his head out to get a clear look at reporters who were peppering the President with questions about white supremacy and the recent Charlottesville unrest.A senior White House official said Kelly and other top advisers hoped Trump would turn a corner and talk about infrastructure, but concedes they were entirely wrong."That was all him -- this wasn't our plan," the official said, speaking confidentially about internal deliberations.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 15, 2017 9:35 PM