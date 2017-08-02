BETTER GET TO WORK ON A MEMOIR:





Iraq's cash-strapped central government has parted ways with Democratic super-lobbyist Tony Podesta, according to a lobbying disclosure form made public today.





The brother of Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, Podesta would have had powerful influence if the Democratic candidate had won the presidency in November. Instead, his firm's stock appears to have fallen since Republican Donald Trump's election, with three other clients, including Vietnam and Kosovo, ending their relationship over the past few months. [...]





"With the new administration, we wanted more of a bipartisan approach in our lobbying," the Iraqi official told Al-Monitor on condition of anonymity. But with "the glut in the oil crisis [and] the cost of war [against the Islamic State] the government took measures to reduce financing for certain activities for Iraqi ministries in general and that directly affected us. So we had to cut the spending for the lobbying efforts for the time being."