AUTOMATE FASTER:

Seasoned officers and Navy studies have long warned of the perils of sleep deprivation, which sailors say is chronic.





"I spent 30 years in the Navy, which means most of my adult life, I was dead tired," said John Cordle, a retired Navy captain who commanded a destroyer and a cruiser. "Officers basically have a day job and a night job, plus drills."





Twice while commanding ships passing through narrow passages, he said, he fell asleep on his feet and his ship went off course. "Most of the officers I've talked to have a story like that," said Mr. Cordle, who left the Navy in 2013. "We just don't always share it."





He now works with the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., to devise better sleep schedules for crews, but he said the Navy had been slow to adopt them.





Most ships use a traditional "five and dime" watch rotation, in which sailors serve five hours of watch, then have 10 hours off, he said. But during those 10 hours, sailors often have daytime duties.





The rotation can lead to a watch officer working a 20-hour day every three days, Mr. Cordle said, adding that even designated sleep time can be interrupted by drills or refueling operations that can keep sailors up for days at a time. A Government Accountability Office report from May said sailors were on duty up to 108 hours each week.