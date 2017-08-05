AT LEAST FAKE BEING AMERICAN:

Max Boot, a lifelong conservative who advised three Republican Presidential candidates on foreign policy, keeps a folder labelled "Trump Stupidity File" on his computer. It's next to his "Trump Lies" file. "Not sure which is larger at this point," he told me this week. "It's neck-and-neck."





Six months into the Trump era, foreign-policy officials from eight past Administrations told me they are aghast that the President is still so witless about the world. "He seems as clueless today as he was on January 20th," Boot, who is now a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said. Trump's painful public gaffes, they warn, indicate that he's not reading, retaining, or listening to his Presidential briefings. And the newbie excuse no longer flies.





"Trump has an appalling ignorance of the current world, of history, of previous American engagement, of what former Presidents thought and did," Geoffrey Kemp, who worked at the Pentagon during the Ford Administration and at the National Security Council during the Reagan Administration, reflected. "He has an almost studious rejection of the type of in-depth knowledge that virtually all of his predecessors eventually gained or had views on." [...]





I asked top Republican and intelligence officials from eight Administrations what they thought was the one thing the President needs to grasp to succeed on the world stage. Their various replies: embrace the fact that the Russians are not America's friends. Don't further alienate the Europeans, who are our friends. Encourage human rights--a founding principle of American identity--and don't make priority visits to governments that curtail them, such as Poland and Saudi Arabia. Understand that North Korea's nuclear program can't be outsourced to China, which can't or won't singlehandedly fix the problem anyway, and realize that military options are limited. Pulling out of innovative trade deals, like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, will boost China's economy and secure its global influence--to America's disadvantage. Stop bullying his counterparts. And put the Russia case behind him by coöperating with the investigation rather than trying to discredit it.