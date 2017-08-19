ART OF THE PLEA DEAL:

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Tony Schwartz--who co-authored the 1987 book that helped define the real estate magnate's public image--said he thought the walls were closing in on Trump and he would soon leave office in an attempt to save face.





Every tweet Schwartz sent Wednesday was about Trump. "Think of Trump as a toddler w/reactive attachment disorder, and therefore in a permanent virulent tantrum. His development ended at age 7," he posted. He later added, "Remember that every time Trump criticizes and demeans someone he is projecting his deep sense of inadequacy & self-hatred onto others."





Later, he wrote in a series of three tweets that Trump's end would come before the year was out. "The circle is closing at blinding speed. Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice," Schwartz tweeted. "Trump's presidency is effectively over. Would be amazed if he survives till end of the year. More likely resigns by fall, if not sooner."