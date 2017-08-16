APPLIED DARWINISTS ON PARADE:

[A] great many of these young men have an interest in evolutionary psychology and evolutionary sociology -- they like to think of themselves as "alpha males," as though they were living in a chimpanzee troop -- but it never occurs to them to consider their own status as rejects and failed men in that context. Online fantasy lives notwithstanding, random girls do not want to have sex with them. How do we know this? Because they are carrying tiki torches in a giant dork parade in Charlottesville. There's no prom queen waiting at home. If we credit their own sociobiological model, they are the superfluous males who would have been discarded, along with their genetic material, by the pitiless state of nature. The fantasy of proving that they are something else is why they dream of violence and confrontation. They are the products of the soft liberal-democratic society they hold in contempt -- and upon which they depend, utterly. James Alex Fields Jr. is angry at the world, and angry at his mother, probably for the same reason.





What does an angry white boy want? The fact that they get together to play dress-up -- to engage in a large and sometimes murderous game of cowboys and Indians -- may give us our answer. They want to be someone other than who they are. That's the great irony of identity politics: They seek identity in the tribe because they are failed individuals. They are a chain composed exclusively of weak links. What they are engaged in isn't politics, but theater: play-acting in the hopes of achieving catharsis. Their online personas -- knights, Vikings, reincarnations of Charles Martel -- will be familiar enough to anybody with a Dungeons and Dragons nerd in his life. But sometimes, role-playing around a card table isn't enough: Sometimes, you need a stage and an audience. In the theater, actors and audience both can forget ourselves for an hour or two. Under the soft glow of the tiki torches, these angry white boys can be something else -- for a night.