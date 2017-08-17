...AND CHEAPER...:

A recent analysis by Cornerstone Capital Group suggests that 7.5m retail jobs - the most common type of job in the country - are at "high risk of computerization", with the 3.5m cashiers likely to be particularly hard hit.





Another report, by McKinsey, suggests that a new generation of high tech grocery stores that automatically charge customers for the goods they take - no check-out required - and use robots for inventory and stocking could reduce the number of labor hours needed by nearly two-thirds. It all translates into millions of Americans' jobs under threat.