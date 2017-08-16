August 16, 2017
...AND CHEAPER...:
Study: Higher minimum wages bring automation and job losses (Christopher Matthews, 8/16/17, Axios)
In a new paper, economists Grace Lordan of the London School of Economics and David Neumark of UC Irvine parse 35 years of census data and come down on the worse-off side: For lower-skill jobs like bookkeepers and assembly-line workers, they say, higher minimum wages encourage employers to automate -- according to their calculations, a $1 increase can cost tens of thousands of jobs nationally.
