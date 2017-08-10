August 10, 2017
...AND CHEAPER...:
Robots to replace Disneyland Actors (DEEPAK GUPTA, 8/10/17, Next Web)
Over 1200 character actors portray Mickey, Goofy and other characters at Disneyland and they might lose their jobs soon.A patent application reveals Disney's plans to create children-friendly "Soft" Robots. The soft-bodied robots are adapted for physical interaction with humans, particularly children. The robots also incorporate sensors and control software intended to reduce impacts on collision during human interaction.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 10, 2017 5:27 AM