August 7, 2017
...AND CHEAPER...:
This insanely fast robot will make Adidas shirts cheaper - and kill hundreds of jobs (Rachel Kaser, 8/07/17, The Next Web)
A robotic sewing system will soon produce hundreds of thousands of shirts for Adidas, which could potentially change textile manufacture.The machine -- called a "Sewbot" uses cameras and bots to cut and sew the soft fabric, a task which has eluded other forms of automation. Until now, the task was still best-suited to humans with sewing machines. According to Softwear:The machines use a combination of cameras and needles to track the placement of a fabric before sewing the apparel at a reported higher level of accuracy than the human eye.
