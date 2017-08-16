August 16, 2017
AND ALL HE OFFERS:
Trump in 1989 Central Park Five interview: "Maybe hate is what we need" (Andrew Kaczynski and Jon Sarlin, 10/10/16, CNN)
Donald Trump this week stood by his controversial role in pushing for the death penalty following New York City's infamous 1989 "Central Park Five" case, telling CNN's Miguel Marquez, "They admitted they were guilty."In an interview with Larry King in 1989 unearthed from CNN's archives, Trump laid out his position, telling King, "maybe hate is what we need if we're gonna get something done."
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 16, 2017 10:11 PM