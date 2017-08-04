August 4, 2017
AMEN:
Trump Blames Congress for Deteriorating Relationship with Russia (Asharq Al-Awsat, 8/04/17)
US President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at Congress for the country's deteriorating relationship with Russia, which he characterized in a tweet as "at an all-time and very dangerous low."He added, "you can thank Congress, the same people that can't even give us HCare!" referencing the failure of the Senate to pass legislation overhauling the Affordable Care Act.
