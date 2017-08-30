ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

[S]he ordered Arpaio and the U.S. Department of Justice, which is prosecuting the case, to file briefs on why she should or shouldn't grant Arpaio's request.





Arpaio's attorneys asked Bolton on Monday to vacate Arpaio's conviction in light of President Donald Trump's Friday pardon.





Bolton has scheduled oral arguments on the matter for Oct. 4, the day before Arpaio was supposed to be sentenced.





There is case law that says a pardon implies an admission of guilt, and that will have to be argued in open court.