ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:

With the departure from the White House of strategist Stephen K. Bannon, who helped shape the so-called nationalist-populist program embraced by Donald Trump in his unlikely path to election, a new phase of the Trump presidency begins. Given Trump's nature, what comes next will hardly be conventional, but it may well be less willfully disruptive--which, to Bannon, had been the point of winning the White House.





"The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over," Bannon said Friday, shortly after confirming his departure.