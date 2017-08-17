August 17, 2017
ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:Joint Chiefs Denounce Racism After Trump's Comments (JAMES DOUBEK, 8/17/17, NPR)
Members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, high-ranking military officials who advise the president, appeared to distance themselves from President Trump by publicly condemning racism in the aftermath of Trump's comments about the attack in Charlottesville.Five of the country's top uniformed leaders -- of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and National Guard -- have all sent tweets critical of "racism," "hatred" and "extremism," after a man who reportedly expressed admiration for Nazism allegedly drove a car into a crowd of people protesting against white supremacy Saturday. One woman, Heather Heyer, was killed, and 19 others were injured.
Under normal circumstances, it would be alarming the way generals barely acknowledge that the commander-in-chief exists. Under these extraordinary, ones it is heartening.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 17, 2017 9:18 AM