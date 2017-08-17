ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:

Members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, high-ranking military officials who advise the president, appeared to distance themselves from President Trump by publicly condemning racism in the aftermath of Trump's comments about the attack in Charlottesville.

Five of the country's top uniformed leaders -- of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and National Guard -- have all sent tweets critical of "racism," "hatred" and "extremism," after a man who reportedly expressed admiration for Nazism allegedly drove a car into a crowd of people protesting against white supremacy Saturday. One woman, Heather Heyer, was killed, and 19 others were injured.