August 16, 2017
ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:
Trump's threat to withdraw from NAFTA may hit a hurdle: The US Constitution (Tim Meyer, 8/16/17, The Conversation)
Whether you agree with him or not, his threat to unilaterally back out of NAFTA and other trade deals on his hit list may be a hollow one for a simple reason: the U.S. Constitution.Our country's founding document places limits on a president's ability to cease complying with the provisions of a U.S. trade agreement - absent congressional approval.
