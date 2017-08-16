August 16, 2017

ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:

Trump's threat to withdraw from NAFTA may hit a hurdle: The US Constitution (Tim Meyer, 8/16/17, The Conversation)

Whether you agree with him or not, his threat to unilaterally back out of NAFTA and other trade deals on his hit list may be a hollow one for a simple reason: the U.S. Constitution.

Our country's founding document places limits on a president's ability to cease complying with the provisions of a U.S. trade agreement - absent congressional approval.

Posted by at August 16, 2017 10:28 AM

  

« A PEAK BENEATH THE HOOD: | Main | FEATHER CANYONS EVERYWHERE! (profanity alert): »