ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

The new law limits the president's autonomy with respect to Russia policy with a provision requiring congressional approval for any revisions. (Photo: Sipa USA/Newscom)

President Donald Trump signed a sweeping sanctions bill Wednesday that is intended to punish Russia for interfering in the 2016 presidential election.





In doing so, Trump criticized the legislation as "seriously flawed--particularly because it encroaches on the executive branch's authority to negotiate." [...]





The new law limits Trump's autonomy with respect to Russia policy in a provision that requires congressional approval for any revisions. Bipartisan support in Congress ensured a veto-proof majority, effectively forcing Trump to abandon his conciliatory approach toward Russia by signing the legislation.