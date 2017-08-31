ALL HIS STATEMENTS ARE KNOWINGLY FALSE:

The question of how Trump sought to deal with Russia is at the heart of Mueller's investigation.





The proposal for a Trump Tower in Moscow was just another manifestation of Trump's long-standing desire to build in Russia. In 2013, he signed a preliminary agreement to build a hotel in Russia in partnership with Aras Agalarov, a billionaire who had financed the Trump-owned Miss Universe pageant in 2013.





A representative of Agalarov's company attended a June 2016 meeting with top Trump aides and a Russian lawyer organized by Donald Trump Jr. The lawyer offered to provide damaging information about Hillary Clinton collected by the Russian government. The meeting was "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump," according to an email made public by Don Jr.





Six days later, a person identifying himself as "Guccifer 2.0" released a Democratic National Committee file on Trump, stolen from the DNC computers. It was the first in a flood of leaks harmful to Clinton that would continue for the rest of the campaign.





According to an NBC News report Monday, Mueller's team of prosecutors are focusing on Trump's role in drafting a public statement claiming the subject of the meeting was the adoption of Russian orphans by Americans.





A source "familiar with Mueller's strategy" told NBC that whether or not Trump made a "knowingly false statement" is now of interest to prosecutors.







