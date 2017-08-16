ALL HE CARES ABOUT IS RACE:

It doesn't take political skill or crisis-management ability to show largeness of heart. It doesn't require knowledge to demonstrate basic moral discernment. It doesn't take a Demosthenes or a Churchill to say the appropriate things about a couple of hundred racist goons. Future historians will marvel that one of the most damaging events in the early Trump administration came in a botched response to a neo-Nazi rally. Even Jake and Elwood Blues could have gotten this right.





Over the past few days, Trump hasn't spoken as the leader of the country, or even leader of one party, but as a leader of an inflamed faction.