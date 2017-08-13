August 13, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Refugee rescue boat sent to help far-right anti-immigrant ship stranded in Mediterranean with mechanical failure (Lizzie Dearden, 8/11/17, Independent)
The far-right extremists aboard vessel aiming to 'defend' Europe from migrants and refugees were confident of resolving technical difficulties Defend EuropeVolunteers on a German refugee rescue ship have been deployed to help a vessel chartered by far-right activists that became stranded in the Central Mediterranean.Sea-Eye said Italian officials told their crew that the C-Star, operated by an anti-immigration group calling itself Defend Europe, had suffered a mechanical failure and could not manoeuvre.A spokesperson for Sea-Eye, which is among those Defend Europe has accused of "colluding" with Libyan people smugglers, said it was prepared to offer any aid needed.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 13, 2017 8:10 AM