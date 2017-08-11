ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

The Statue of Liberty continues to inspire controversy, the latest being its appearance on the September cover of fashion magazine Vogue, serving as the backdrop to a portrait of movie star Jennifer Lawrence.





Breitbart economics and finance editor John Carney complained in a tweet about the cover and proposed a new fashion section for Breitbart's news website. "We're going to have to create a full #MAGA shadow cultural industry because the Opposition Media can't even do fashion without attacking us," he wrote on Thursday.