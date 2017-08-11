August 11, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
JENNIFER LAWRENCE POSING IN FRONT OF STATUE OF LIBERTY FOR VOGUE TRIGGERS BREITBART EDITOR (SOFIA LOTTO PERSIO. 8/11/17, Newsweek)
The Statue of Liberty continues to inspire controversy, the latest being its appearance on the September cover of fashion magazine Vogue, serving as the backdrop to a portrait of movie star Jennifer Lawrence.Breitbart economics and finance editor John Carney complained in a tweet about the cover and proposed a new fashion section for Breitbart's news website. "We're going to have to create a full #MAGA shadow cultural industry because the Opposition Media can't even do fashion without attacking us," he wrote on Thursday.
Do you really want to whinge about how Lady Liberty stands for everything you oppose?
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 11, 2017 7:49 PM