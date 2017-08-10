ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Back in 1997 Donald Trump became the principal of a public school in New York City. [...]





Addressing the school's population, most of whom were from ethnic minorities, Trump reportedly announced via a megaphone:





First of all who likes Nike sneakers?





Predictably, every hand of every child shot into the air. Then Trump unveiled his plan which sounds more like one of his old challenges on The Apprentice.





If everybody puts their name on a piece of paper right now, I will pick 15 people and I'll take you to the new Nike store that I just opened at Trump Tower.





According to the article, Trump's plan went down pretty well with the kids.





Sensing an opportunity, the future President launched into a speech about how to get rich and live the American dream.





Is there anyone here that doesn't want to live in a big, beautiful mansion?





You know what you have to do to live in a big beautiful mansion?





'You have to be rich,' a voice from the crowd replied.





That's right.





You have to work hard, get through school. You have to go out and get a great job, make a lot of money and you live the American dream.





And you're going to have fun doing it. It's a lot of fun.





So, you have a man who inherited a fair amount from his father telling a group of kids, who mostly came from poor backgrounds, that working hard will make them rich. So far, so Trump.





The property developer's lecture quickly fell apart however, when he began taking questions from the students.





11-year-old Andres Rodriguez seemingly saw through Trump and expertly challenged him.





Ocala report that she asked:





Why did you offer us sneakers if you could give us scholarships?





Zing!