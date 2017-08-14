A VIRTUAL CAMPAIGN KICK-OFF:

In the months since President Trump sent Nikki Haley to the United Nations, she has taken on that scandal-plagued jamboree of anti-Americanism, anti-Semitism and tyrant devotion and proven a fearless champion of US interests and Western values. As Trump's velvet hammer, she has shown intrepid leadership, placing her in the diplomatic firmament along with such ambassadorial powerhouses as Jeane Kirkpatrick, Daniel Patrick Moynihan and John Bolton. [...]





Posted in New York, Haley has been insulated from the daily drama that has engulfed many of her DC-based colleagues, allowing her important freedom of movement.