A TRILLION HERE, A TRILLION THERE, SOON YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT REAL

Michael Clemens, an economist at the Centre for Global Development, an anti-poverty think-tank in Washington, DC, argues that there are "trillion-dollar bills on the sidewalk". One seemingly simple policy could make the world twice as rich as it is: open borders. [...]





The potential gains from open borders dwarf those of, say, completely free trade, let alone foreign aid. Yet the idea is everywhere treated as a fantasy. In most countries fewer than 10% of people favour it. In the era of Brexit and Donald Trump, it is a political non-starter. Nonetheless, it is worth asking what might happen if borders were, indeed, open.





To clarify, "open borders" means that people are free to move to find work. It does not mean "no borders" or "the abolition of the nation-state". On the contrary, the reason why migration is so attractive is that some countries are well-run and others, abysmally so. [...]





If borders were open, how many people would up sticks? Gallup, a pollster, estimated in 2013 that 630m people--about 13% of the world's population--would migrate permanently if they could, and even more would move temporarily. Some 138m would settle in the United States, 42m in Britain and 29m in Saudi Arabia.





Gallup's numbers could be an overestimate. People do not always do what they say they will. Leaving one's homeland requires courage and resilience. Migrants must wave goodbye to familiar people, familiar customs and grandma's cooking. Many people would rather not make that sacrifice, even for the prospect of large material rewards. [...]