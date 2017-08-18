A TAD TOO CLOSE TO THE BONE:





On Wednesday, in an interview with Israel's Channel 2, alt-right luminary Richard Spencer declared himself to be a "white Zionist." Just as Jews want a state of their own, the Charlottesville far-right organizer argued, he merely seeks a state for white people.





"As an Israeli citizen," Spencer told his Israeli interviewer, "someone who understands your identity, who has a sense of nationhood and peoplehood and the history and experience of the Jewish people, you should respect someone like me who has analogous feelings about whites. I mean, you could say that I am a white Zionist in the sense that I care about my people. I want us to have a secure homeland that's for us and ourselves just like you want a secure homeland in Israel."