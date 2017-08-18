August 18, 2017
A TAD TOO CLOSE TO THE BONE:
Richard Spencer Says He Just Wants 'White Zionism.' Here's Why That's Malicious Nonsense. (Yair Rosenberg, August 18, 2017, The Tablet)
On Wednesday, in an interview with Israel's Channel 2, alt-right luminary Richard Spencer declared himself to be a "white Zionist." Just as Jews want a state of their own, the Charlottesville far-right organizer argued, he merely seeks a state for white people."As an Israeli citizen," Spencer told his Israeli interviewer, "someone who understands your identity, who has a sense of nationhood and peoplehood and the history and experience of the Jewish people, you should respect someone like me who has analogous feelings about whites. I mean, you could say that I am a white Zionist in the sense that I care about my people. I want us to have a secure homeland that's for us and ourselves just like you want a secure homeland in Israel."
Bill to declare Israel a Jewish state back on national agenda (Jeffrey Heller, 5/07/17, Reuters)
Israel's cabinet breathed new life on Sunday into efforts to anchor in law the country's status as a Jewish state, legislation Palestinians have described as an obstacle to peace.
Sticking Point in Peace Talks: Recognition of a Jewish State (JODI RUDOREN, JAN. 1, 2014, NY Times)
As Middle East peace talks churn on, Israel has catapulted to the fore an issue that may be even more intractable than old ones like security and settlements: a demand that the Palestinians recognize Israel as a Jewish state.
When your ideology looks ugly in the mirror, it's time to change it.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 18, 2017 9:04 PM