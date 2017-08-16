A PEAK BENEATH THE HOOD:





Donald Trump's aides have been angry with him frequently -- indeed, usually -- since the beginning of his presidential campaign. But they have rarely registered their dismay as nakedly as they did Tuesday night, when he spontaneously altered a plan to deliver remarks on infrastructure without taking questions into a free-form defense of white supremacists. One official told NBC News that Trump had "gone rogue." Mike Allen reports that chief economic adviser Gary Cohn is "between appalled and furious," and that there is a danger one or more high-level officials could resign. Chief of Staff John Kelly's disgust was registered on his face: [...]





It is impossible to recall a presidential aide contemporaneously broadcasting his disgust with his own president.





But it is important to understand the precise nature of their distress. It is emphatically not because they are shocked to learn their boss is a racist, a fact that has been established through numerous episodes, such as Trump's insistence a Mexican-American judge was inherently biased against him, his call for a Muslim immigration ban, his slander of Ghazala Khan, and so on. They are angry that Trump revealed beliefs they wish to keep hidden. "Members of the president's staff, stunned and disheartened, said they never expected to hear such a voluble articulation of opinions that the president had long expressed in private," reports the New York Times.