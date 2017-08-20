A MORAL MONSTER:

A group of African American pastors is upper their demand for the taxpayer-funded Smithsonian to remove a statue of Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger. The museum has so far refused their request to remove the statue of the eugenics-supporting founder of the abortion business caught selling aborted babies and their body parts.





The museum has the Sanger bust in their "Struggle for Justice" exhibit, which is supposed to honor those of the past who were "champions of justice." A sign beneath the sculpture says that Sanger was "profoundly affected by the physical and mental toll exacted on women by frequent childbirth, miscarriage and self-induced abortion."





The pastors wrote the Smithsonian a letter explaining that Sanger was far from a champion for their race because of her strong ties to the eugenics movement.