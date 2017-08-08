A CONSERVATIVE EPOCH:

If the Democrats and Republicans were engaged in a real war - what they're all doing now is just political combat of the messiest kind - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's defection to the GOP after just a few months in office might be a signal it's time to sue for peace. [...]





Say what you want, governors don't change parties every day. The last to do it was Lincoln Chaffee, the governor of Rhode Island, who had been elected as an independent but joined the Democrats midway through his single term in office as a prelude to an all-too-brief flirtation with his new party's 2016 presidential nomination. Before that is was Buddy Roemer who, as governor of Louisiana, joined the GOP back when George Herbert Walker Bush was president.





Justice's decision to join in the GOP while chief executive of a state the Democrats as recently as 10 years ago owned from top to bottom is a huge, Las Vegas strip-style neon sign telling the Democrats they're in more trouble than they know.





With Justice, the number of Republican governors is up to 34, the highest in history. The number of states where the GOP has control of the governorship and the state legislature is up to 26, including Nebraska where the legislature, while unicameral and officially non-partisan, is dominated by registered Republicans. By comparison there are just six states - California, Oregon, Rhode Island, Delaware, Hawaii and Connecticut - where the Democrats are in charge (and the clock is running on a few of those).