YOU LEFT OUT THE BEST PART!:

As if being called out by your boss, who also happens to be the President of the United States, isn't bad enough for a week, Sessions took another gut punch on Friday night.





The Washington Post reported that Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak told Russian officials that he and Sessions discussed matters related not only to the 2016 presidential campaign but also US policy toward Russia in their meetings last year.





Sessions initially didn't disclose those meetings at all during his confirmation hearings to be attorney general and then, once he did disclose them, said the conversations had nothing to do with the Trump campaign.





"Obviously I cannot comment on the reliability of what anonymous sources describe in a wholly uncorroborated intelligence intercept that the Washington Post has not seen and that has not been provided to me," a Justice Department spokeswoman told the Post.





As a sort of rancid cherry on the top of Sessions' week came this tweet on Saturday morning from Trump himself: "So many people are asking why isn't the A.G. or Special Council looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes. 33,000 e-mails deleted?"





The "A.G.", of course, is Sessions. (Sidebar: It's spelled "Special Counsel.")