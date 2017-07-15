YES, WE COLLUDED, BUT...:

[T]rump, his aides, and their allies in the right-wing media have presented a flurry of excuses. The excuses are even more damning than the emails. They expose the nihilism of the Trump family and its allies. Here's the list.





1. Nothing happened. This is Trump Sr.'s primary defense. "Nothing came of the meeting," he says. Don Jr., White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Trump attorney Jay Sekulow make the same case. [...]





2. Russia wasn't a big story at the time. Trump says the meeting "was before Russia fever." Don Jr. and other surrogates float the same excuse. But a conscientious American citizen doesn't need headlines or polls to warn him that it's wrong to meet with a "Russian government attorney" bringing "sensitive information [as] part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump." When Trump and his allies say Russian interference wasn't a big story back then, what they're really conveying is that they lack an internal sense of fidelity to the United States. They saw Hillary Clinton, not Vladimir Putin, as their adversary.





3. Trump's aides didn't notice what was written or said. Goldstone's emails explicitly described Veselnitskaya's links to the Russian government. They were forwarded to Kushner and Manafort with the header: "Russia - Clinton - private and confidential." But according to Laura Ingraham, who regularly appears on Fox News to audition as Trump's next press secretary, Don Jr., Kushner, and Manafort probably didn't read the emails, even though they showed up at the meeting time specified therein. "These guys are getting thousands of emails," Ingraham argues. "I don't know how much they read."