WHY WOULD YOU WANT PURELY PARTISAN LEGISLATION?:





Conservative political commentator Laura Ingraham conceded Tuesday that there's "no point pretending that the GOP will pass major legislation on its own." "Must either work [with] Dems or do nothing," Ingraham tweeted.





Given the health of economic, social and geopolitical conditions, nothing is a perfectly acceptable alternative. But working on reform with Democrats would be sensible--it worked for Reagan and W.



Posted by Orrin Judd at July 18, 2017 12:29 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd