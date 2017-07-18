July 18, 2017

WHY WOULD YOU WANT PURELY PARTISAN LEGISLATION?:

Laura Ingraham is done 'pretending that the GOP will pass major legislation on its own' (The Week, 7/18/17)

Conservative political commentator Laura Ingraham conceded Tuesday that there's "no point pretending that the GOP will pass major legislation on its own." "Must either work [with] Dems or do nothing," Ingraham tweeted.

Given the health of economic, social and geopolitical conditions, nothing is a perfectly acceptable alternative.  But working on reform with Democrats would be sensible--it worked for Reagan and W.

