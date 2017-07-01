July 1, 2017
WHY WOULD THEY NEED ONE?:
Army is in danger of being reduced to a mere 'gendarmerie', former Chief of the General Staff warns (Camilla Turner, 1 JULY 2017, The Telegraph)
The army is in danger of being reduced to a mere "gendarmerie", a former army chief has warned, as he says that the emphasis spending on "big ticket machinery" has led to a squeeze on manpower.General Lord Richard Dannatt, a former Chief of the General Staff, said that "any thought of Britain being taken seriously in the world after Brexit would disappear" if forces are cut any further.
None too soon.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 1, 2017 5:21 PM