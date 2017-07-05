WHY DOES SHE STILL HAVE A JOB?:

Theresa May has been urged by her former policy chief to step up her links with business leaders, amid an acceptance in Number 10 that the prime minister was cut off from corporate advice on Brexit before last month's election.





John Godfrey, Mrs May's recently departed policy director and a former executive at Legal and General, the insurer, has proposed that a rotating cast of senior executives be assembled to meet the prime minister on a quarterly basis. This would be backed by standing committees conducting detailed work on issues facing industry.





Mr Godfrey's comments reflect a view in Mrs May's inner team that, before the election, the prime minister was a remote figure to the business community; she held several private dinners for corporate leaders and their spouses but little more.