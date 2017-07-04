WHO'D HAVE DREAMT YOU COULD MAKE IT BETTER:

Reykjavík City Council yesterday approved a cooperative agreement on the construction of a train line between Reykjavík and Keflavík Airport, reports RÚV. Authorities in the neighboring municipality of Garðabær agreed to such a deal earlier in the week, while municipalities in the southern peninsula of Suðurnes had already agreed to the plan last autumn. The project will next be discussed by town authorities in Hafnarfjörður and Kópavogur in the capital region.





"This is all under review, and the train project continues full steam ahead," stated Runólfur Ágústsson, managing director of express train special development association Fluglestin.