July 28, 2017
WHICH IS WHY THE UR SHOULD HAVE APPROVED IT:
Too soon to say whether Keystone XL will be built, TransCanada exec says (BEN LEFEBVRE 07/28/2017, Politico)]
The company behind the Keystone XL pipeline has not yet determined whether there is enough demand for the project to justify actually building it, a top executive said today.It was the strongest acknowledgment from TransCanada to date that the nearly decade-long Keystone saga may end in failure -- despite President Donald Trump's overwhelming support for the project, which he green-lit as one of his first acts in office.
There was never any chance of it coming online.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 28, 2017 6:34 PM